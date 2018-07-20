Listen Live Sports

UK space officials seek nifty name for Mars rover

July 20, 2018 10:00 am
 
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Space Agency is looking for a catchy name for the ExoMars Rover being developed for use in a mission set for 2020.

The agency launched a competition Friday to find the best name for the rover, a key U.K. contribution to the European Space Agency’s Mars voyage.

The winner won’t get a trip to Mars — that would take far too long.

However, the winner will win the chance to take three guests on a tour of the Airbus facility in Stevenage, around 30 miles (48 kms) north of London, where the rover is being built.

The rover is a six-wheeled robot that will search for evidence of past or even present life.

The contest is open to residents of countries belonging to the European Space Agency.

