Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UK’s National Health Service making post-Brexit plans

July 1, 2018 7:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s National Health Service is making plans to ensure that medical supplies will be available if Britain leaves the European Union without a trade deal.

NHS chief Simon Stevens says Sunday there’s “significant planning” underway to make sure the NHS can cope with a no-deal Brexit without a disruption in services. He told the BBC a no-deal departure from the bloc is not a “desirable situation” but detailed planning could soften the blow.

He said Britain’s health agency and other governmental departments are working to make sure supplies of medicine and medical equipment can still be accessed under various Brexit scenarios.

Britain is scheduled to leave the EU next March. Progress in divorce negotiations with EU countries has been slow and there are concerns Britain could leave with no agreement in place.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Health News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington