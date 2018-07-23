Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UN envoy gauges chances for Cyprus peace talks resumption

July 23, 2018 11:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A United Nations envoy has sounded out the rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus to see whether conditions are ripe for a resumption of reunification talks.

Jane Holl Lute met separately Monday with Cyprus’ Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots Mustafa Akinci. No statements were made after either meeting.

Anastasiades and Akinci have both said publicly that they’re ready to re-engage more than a year after the most recent round of negotiations collapsed, but differences remain.

Anastasiades wants Turkey to pull its troops out of the breakaway north and to eliminate any intervention rights from an accord.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Akinci wants Turkish Cypriots to share power equally with the majority Greek Cypriots in an envisioned federation and a time limit to negotiations.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington