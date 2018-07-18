Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UNAIDS chief says won’t quit over agency harassment claims

July 18, 2018 9:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — Embattled UNAIDS chief Michel Sidibe has said he will not quit his job over criticism of his handling of sexual harassment allegations at the Geneva-based agency.

Sidibe said “I need to deliver on my job,” responding to questions from AP during a Paris press conference amid calls for his resignation. He spoke Wednesday to present the latest UN report on the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Sidibe has denied claims he tried to force a colleague, Martina Brostrom, to drop allegations she was sexually assaulted by his ex-deputy Luiz Loures. But Sidibe said: “I am like any human being. I make probably some mistakes and it was not intentional.”

Critics including the AIDS Healthcare Foundation have called for Sidibe’s resignation amid claims that UNAIDS hasn’t done enough to protect female employees against harassment.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Health News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington