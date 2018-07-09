Listen Live Sports

US couple, young son found dead in ex-Soviet Georgia

July 9, 2018 8:58 am
 
TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Police officials say a U.S. couple and their four-year-old son have been found dead in a province of ex-Soviet Georgia.

Ryan Smith and his wife, Laura Smith, both in their early forties, had been living in the republic of Georgia for over 10 years, working to revive the traditional carpet weaving industry.

Police said in a statement Monday that a man had been arrested in the central Georgian province of Dusheti, suspected of premeditated murder. Police said the suspect, around 20 years old, has confessed to the crime.

Police believe the man shot Ryan Smith and the boy with a hunting rifle on July 4, while Smith’s wife fell into a ravine trying to escape.

The U.S. Embassy in Georgia declined to comment.

