Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty fined by Russia

July 5, 2018 12:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court has fined U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty 100,000 rubles ($1,600) for failing to comply with Russia’s foreign agents law.

RFE/RL and Voice of America were named foreign agents last year under a law allowing that designation for news media that receive foreign funding. The outlets are the only two to have been singled out.

RFE/RL contends the designation is aimed at undermining trust in its reporting and obstructing its access. Its president, Thomas Kent, told The Associated Press after Thursday’s ruling that “a number of Russian officials and parliamentary bodies have refused to give us interviews or allow us to attend their sessions because of the foreign agent designation.”

The ruling found that RFE/RL had not filed documents required of a foreign agent.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington