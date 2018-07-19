Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

US general reviewing Trump’s year-old Afghan war strategy

July 19, 2018 12:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The general overseeing U.S. military operations in Afghanistan says he’s taking a fresh look at the war strategy President Donald Trump announced nearly a year ago.

Gen. Joseph Votel says his assessment is designed to consider adjustments that could improve prospects for achieving the goal of Afghan government peace negotiations with the Taliban.

It was last August when Trump announced what he called a revamped strategy for ending the war. That strategy included putting more military pressure on the Taliban, soliciting more cooperation from Pakistan and focusing on starting peace talks.

Votel says he doesn’t foresee his assessment resulting in major changes to that strategy, which he says is showing signs of producing important progress.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The U.S. has about 15,000 troops in Afghanistan.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington