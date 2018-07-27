Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
WWII ammo complicates efforts to fight German forest fire

July 27, 2018
 
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a forest fire near a village southwest of Berlin is under control, but the situation remains precarious because of unexploded World War II ammunition that’s buried in the ground there.

The German news agency dpa reported Friday that it was difficult for firefighters to get inside the pine forest near Fichtenwalde, 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the capital, because there were indications that some of the munitions may already have detonated due to the fire and that the safety of the firefighters might be at risk.

Like much of Europe, the Berlin region has been experiencing unusually hot and dry weather in recent months and authorities have warned that the risk of wildfires is very high.

