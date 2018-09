17 killed as Ethiopian military helicopter crashes

By The Associated Press

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — An Ethiopian official says a military helicopter has crashed and killed all 17 people on board, including two children.

Police official Aschalew Alemu tells the Ethiopian News Agency that the crash occurred Thursday morning in the Oromia region. The helicopter was traveling from the eastern city of Dire Dawa to an air base in Bishoftu town southeast of the capital Addis Ababa.

Aschalew says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

