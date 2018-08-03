Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

3 mountain climbers plunge to their deaths in French Alps

August 2, 2018 7:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say three mountain climbers have plunged to their death in the French Alps.

Anne Martini of the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc prefecture said the accident occurred Thursday morning after the climbing pegs being used by the group, who were linked together with a rope, became unscrewed.

The identities of the victims are not yet known and an emergency operation is underway.

The accident reportedly occurred in the Domes de Miage at an altitude of some 3,600 meters (11,811 feet).

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The area’s snowcapped ridge is thought to be one of the most beautiful in the massif of Mont Blanc.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington