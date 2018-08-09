Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

9 sentenced to life over 2015 Turkish peace rally bombing

August 3, 2018 11:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish court has sentenced nine Islamic State suspects to life in prison over their involvement in one of Turkey’s deadliest terror attacks.

On Oct. 10, 2015, two suicide bombers believed to belong to a Turkish cell of the Islamic State group targeted a peace rally outside the capital’s main train station, killing 102 people.

The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that the court convicted nine people Friday of charges of violating the constitutional order, murder and attempted murder for their involvement in the Ankara attack.

The Hurriyet newspaper reported that nine other defendants were convicted of membership in a terror group and sentenced to differing prison terms.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Families of the victims insist the attack was not thoroughly investigated and say officials who may be responsible for negligence have not been held to account.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington