Algeria says cholera outbreak “completely under control.”

August 27, 2018
 
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s government is rejecting trade union calls to delay the start of the new school year because of a cholera outbreak that has caused two deaths and infected dozens.

Health Minister Mokhtar Hasbellaoui insisted that “the situation is completely under control.”

Speaking after a hospital visit on Sunday, he said the outbreak would be eradicated within days.

He said he understood the concerns of education-sector unions but added that he does not share them and that the school calendar would be respected.

Classes resume on Sept. 5.

