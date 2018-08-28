Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Austrian court’s approval for spy agency raid was illegal

August 28, 2018 9:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Judges in Austria say a lower court’s authorization for police to raid the offices of the country’s domestic intelligence agency was illegal.

The regional court in Vienna said Tuesday that the search of the BVT spy agency on Feb. 28 wasn’t justified because the necessary information could have been obtained if police had simply asked for it. It also ruled that the search of three BVT employees’ homes wasn’t warranted, though a fourth was.

The raid, which was part of a probe into alleged misconduct by BVT staff, sparked a political storm earlier this year.

Opposition parties accused the government of attempting to purge political enemies.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Vienna court ruling didn’t rule on whether evidence seized in the raid should be destroyed.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
9|5 Incident Response '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor hands out candy to Colombian schoolchildren

Today in History

1975: President Ford survives assassination attempt