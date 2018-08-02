Listen Live Sports

Ceremony marks 75 years since Treblinka death camp revolt

August 2, 2018 10:17 am
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Israeli Ambassador Anna Azari joined Polish officials and the relatives of former inmates in a ceremony marking 75 years since the revolt of prisoners at the Nazi German death camp of Treblinka.

Ada Krystyna Willenberg, the widow of one revolt fighter Samuel Willenberg, appealed Thursday for a proper museum to be built at the site of the former camp. The current memorial consists of boulders bearing the names of locations that the inmates came from.

Some 900,000 Jews, chiefly from Poland, were killed from 1941 to 1944 at Treblinka, considered one of the deadliest Nazi death camps in occupied Poland during World War II.

Only some 300 inmates managed to escape during the Aug.2, 1943, revolt. Only a few dozen of them avoided being caught and survived.

