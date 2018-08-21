Listen Live Sports

Computer system glitch halts trains to and from Amsterdam

August 21, 2018 4:25 pm
 
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Almost all trains in and around Amsterdam and its busy airport have been halted by a problem with one of the rail operator’s traffic management systems, stranding thousands of passengers.

The system crashed at the end of Tuesday afternoon and again later in the evening after the initial problem had been solved.

Long queues have formed for buses and taxis at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport and trains operator NS gave out free tea and coffee to passengers stuck at the Dutch capital’s stations.

NS is appealing to passengers to find other ways of getting to their destination and to postpone any planned train journeys.

NS says it is not clear when the problem will be solved and trains will resume running.

