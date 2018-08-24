Listen Live Sports

Dozens of Palestinians wounded in Gaza border protest

August 24, 2018 1:34 pm
 
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israeli gunfire wounded 50 Palestinians protesting along the border with Israel, and dozens more were treated for tear gas inhalation.

Approximately 5,000 Gazans attended Friday’s march, among the lowest turnouts in months of weekly protests organized by the Islamist militant group Hamas.

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, held the protest despite the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday. The group has organized the marches in part to protest Israel and Egypt’s decade-long blockade, imposed after Hamas took power in 2007.

Hamas, which doesn’t recognize Israel, is negotiating through Egypt to ease the blockade in exchange for a truce to end recent hostilities that nearly brought the two sides to war.

Israeli fire has killed at least 168 Palestinians, most of them protesters, since demonstrations began in March.

