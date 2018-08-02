Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Dozens protest policies in Italy on Roma Holocaust day

August 2, 2018 12:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — Dozens of activists have gathered outside Italy’s parliament on Roma Holocaust Memorial Day amid new concerns about discrimination against the minority community.

Waving Roma flags and displaying signs reading “Stop xenophobia” and “No to pogroms,” the activists gathered Thursday to remember past mistreatment and to protest current conditions in Italy.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini called for a census of the Roma population in June, and police closed a Roma camp in the Italian capital last month.

In one of several recent attacks being investigated as possible acts of racism, a young Roma child was shot with an air gun in Rome and left partially paralyzed.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Some of the protesters at Thursday’s demonstration wore the brown, triangle-shaped badge that Germany’s Nazis forced Roma people to wear.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington