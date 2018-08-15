Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Dutch air traffic control problem grounds Schiphol flights

August 15, 2018 8:03 am
 
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A problem with an air traffic control communications system has briefly halted all flights to and from Amsterdam’s busy Schiphol Airport.

The airport reported early Wednesday afternoon that the problem has grounded all flights. A few minutes later, the airport tweeted that departures were gradually resuming.

The Dutch air traffic control authority says in a tweet that it is deploying extra staff to tackle the problem that affected communications between air traffic controllers and pilots.

Details of the communications problem were not immediately available.

