Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Earthquake with magnitude of 5.0 jolts central Greece

August 31, 2018 4:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — An earthquake with a provisional magnitude of 5.0 has shaken towns in central Greece. Police say there are no immediate reports of any serious damage or injury.

The Department of Geophysics at the University of Thessaloniki said the quake occurred at 10:12 a.m. local time (0812GMT) 25 kilometers (15 miles) outside the central Greek city of Karditsa.

Seismologist Emmanuel Scordilis, a professor at the department, told The Associated Press that no major earthquakes in the past had been recorded near the epicenter of Friday’s event.

The quake was also felt in the central Greek cities of Trikala and Larissa and smaller towns where authorities were also checking for any damage.

        Insight by the Thundercat and NetApp: Explore the State Department’s IT modernization challenges and strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'