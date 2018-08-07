Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Ellie Goulding announces engagement to Caspar Jopling

August 7, 2018 7:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Singer Ellie Goulding and art dealer Caspar Jopling have announced their engagement.

A notice in Tuesday’s Times of London newspaper announces the engagement of “Caspar, son of The Hon. Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs. Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr. Arthur Goulding of Herefordshire and Mrs. Tracey Sumner of West Midlands.”

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Goulding, who has had U.K. hits with “Starry Eyed,” ”Burn” and “Your Song,” has been dating Jopling for more than a year.

The 31-year-old singer previously dated DJ/producer Skrillex and Dougie Poynter of the band McFly.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Jopling, a 26-year-old former British national youth rower, is an art history graduate who works for Sotheby’s in New York.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington