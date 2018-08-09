Listen Live Sports

Estonia, Finland support scrapping EU daylight savings time

August 9, 2018 7:56 am
 
HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia says it favors an idea floated by neighboring Finland to abolish the practice of advancing the clock an hour during the summer within the European Union but is undecided yet which time it prefers to stay in permanently.

Economics Minister Kadri Simson said Thursday the practice of advancing clocks by an hour has become outdated with rapid technological change and the original arguments for it aren’t valid anymore.

The government has also cited health studies supporting the move, which will need backing from a majority of the 28 EU members, who all must make the change together.

Finland said in January it would lobby for the abolition of the EU daylight savings time after a citizens’ initiative with more than 70,000 signatures supported it.

