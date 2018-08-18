Listen Live Sports

Global reactions to death of former UN chief Kofi Annan

August 18, 2018 2:36 pm
 
GENEVA (AP) — Reactions to the death of Kofi Annan, the first black African to become U.N. secretary-general and a Nobel Peace Prize winner who died early Saturday at age 80 after a short illness:

___

“In a world now filled with leaders who are anything but that, our loss, the world’s loss, becomes even more painful.” — U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein

___

“I sincerely admired his wisdom and courage as well as his ability to make balanced decisions even under the most dire and critical circumstances.” — Russian President Vladimir Putin

___

“A relentless champion for peace and a passionate ambassador for Sesame Street and the world’s children.” — Sesame Street

___

“We are devastated … Africa and the world has lost a special human being.” — Nelson Mandela Foundation

___

“A towering global leader and an unwavering champion for peace, justice and rule of law.” — Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

___

“Kofi was a gentle man and a tireless leader of the United Nations. His voice of experience will be missed around the world.” — Former U.S. president George W. Bush

___

“The U.N. and the world have lost one of their giants.” — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

___

“We give great thanks to God for Kofi Annan, an outstanding human being who represented our continent and the world with enormous graciousness, integrity and distinction.” — Former South African archbishop Desmond Tutu

___

“Long after he had broken barriers, Kofi never stopped his pursuit of a better world.” — Former U.S. president Barack Obama

