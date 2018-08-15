Listen Live Sports

Greek soldiers freed from Turkish prison return to families

August 15, 2018 8:11 am
 
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say that two Greek soldiers freed after spending months in a Turkish prison have been released from hospital following medical checks and are returning to their families.

The two were given a clean bill of health Wednesday from a military hospital in northern Greece, a Greek military official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release details.

They soldiers flew back from Turkey on a Greek government plane after being released from prison in the northwestern Turkish town of Edirne late Tuesday.

The men were arrested March 1 for entering Turkey illegally after crossing the heavily militarized land border. Greece strongly protested their detention, arguing they had strayed across during a patrol in poor visibility due to bad weather.

