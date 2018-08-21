Israeli military to probe deadly shootings along Gaza border

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it is investigating two recent cases of lethal fire along the Gaza border that killed Palestinian teen protesters.

The Military Advocate General, Maj. Gen. Sharon Afek, announced Tuesday that he instructed military police to probe the deadly shootings of Abed al-Nabi in March and Otman Hales in July. He says the investigation comes “following a suspicion that the shooting in these incidents was not in accordance with standard operating procedures.”

The military thoroughly investigates itself but its findings are often discarded by Palestinians and human rights advocates who accuse it of whitewashing transgressions.

The military recently announced that it found no criminal wrongdoing by Israeli forces in one of the bloodiest incidents of the 2014 Gaza war and there were no grounds to prosecute any troops.

