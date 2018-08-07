Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Italian alpine valley evacuated after landslide kills 2

August 7, 2018 12:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILAN (AP) — Officials have evacuated a valley in northwestern Italy after a huge landslide swept away several cars along a well-traveled road, killing a couple trapped inside one.

The news agency ANSA reported that rescue workers recovered the body of the second victim, a Milan woman, on Tuesday, the day after recovering the body of her 71-year-old husband. The woman’s age wasn’t immediately available.

Authorities were evacuating 200 people stranded overnight in a scenic valley near the town of Courmayeur that was hit by an enormous landslide. Helicopters ferried many to safety.

The Ferret valley, at the foot of Mont Blanc, is a popular destination for tourists looking for good hiking trails and spectacular views.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington