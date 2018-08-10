Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Italian wine harvest begins, productive year forecast

August 10, 2018
 
ROME (AP) — The Italian wine grape harvest season has started with Pinot and Chardonnay grapes in the northern Lombardy’s Franciacorta region, with experts anticipating a better year after an especially weak 2017.

The Coldiretti agricultural lobby said Friday that it’s expecting a 15 percent increase in wine production this season to 4.6 billion liters (1.2 billion gallons), from 4 billion liters (over 1 billion gallons) last year.

The higher production this year is due to a greater abundance of rain in key regions, while last year heat and drought combined for one of the lowest post-war yields.

Coldiretti forecast a 5.9 percent increase in wine exports this year. In 2017, export revenues reached 6 billion euros ($6.8 billion).

