London mayor who OK’d Trump baby blimp to get own balloon

August 30, 2018 11:03 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Critics of London Mayor Sadiq Khan have been given permission to fly a giant balloon over London that depicts him dressed in a bikini.

Organizer Yanny Bruere has raised more than 58,000 pounds ($75,000) through the Crowdfunder website for the 29-foot (8.8-meter) blimp as part of a campaign to oust Khan from his post.

Khan angered some people in the British capital and elsewhere last month when he allowed a balloon caricaturing Donald Trump as an angry baby to float above the city while the U.S. president was in England.

Bruere cited rising crime and “defending free speech” as factors in his anti-Khan campaign.

A City Hall spokeswoman says the balloon has permission to fly Saturday over Parliament Square.

The balloon was a reference to a “Beach body ready” ad that Khan banned in 2016.

