Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

New US ambassador introduces herself to Poles in video clip

August 23, 2018 12:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The next U.S. Ambassador to Poland has introduced herself to the Polish people in a video clip.

Georgette Mosbacher, a 71-year-old entrepreneur and Republican donor was tapped by President Donald Trump to serve in the nation of 38 million people in Central Europe, a NATO ally hosting U.S. troops.

In the video released Thursday, Mosbacher says she is honored to be the next ambassador to Poland. She said she begins her mission in a special year as Poland marks the centennial of its independence, which was regained in 1918 after 123 years of foreign rule.

Mosbacher angered Polish officials during her confirmation hearing for attributing the growth of anti-Semitism in Eastern Europe to a much-criticized Polish law regulating Holocaust speech. However, they said they would accept her anyway.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their IT modernization progress in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military honor guard carries McCain into Rotunda

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship for African American