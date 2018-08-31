Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Pakistan says it stands with Iran as US re-imposes sanctions

August 31, 2018 11:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has assured visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif that his country’s fully supports Iran’s stance regarding its nuclear deal with major world powers.

Zarif’s visit to Pakistan Friday comes as both Tehran and Islamabad are struggling with fraught relationships with Washington, which withdrew from the 2015 nuclear accord in May and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

In a statement, Qureshi said he hoped that the other nations in the accord will honor their commitments.

He added that International Atomic Energy Agency has said that Iran has adhered to the agreement.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Relations between Pakistan and Iran have been turbulent in recent years, complicated by Pakistan’s close ties with Saudi Arabia, Iran’s regional foe.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'