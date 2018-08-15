Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Putin to attend Austrian foreign minister’s wedding

August 15, 2018 10:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says that President Vladimir Putin will attend the Austrian foreign minister’s wedding this week.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that Putin, who is set to visit Berlin on Saturday for talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel, will make a stopover in Austria to attend Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl’s wedding.

Attending Kneissl’s wedding marks a rare case when Putin attends a private event at the invitation of a foreign official.

Russian media report that Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said that Kneissl invited Putin to her wedding when the Russian leader visited Vienna in June.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Kneissl, a representative of the right-wing Freedom Party, has spoken in favor of strengthening Russian-Austrian ties.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington