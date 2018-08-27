Listen Live Sports

Romanian ambassador pans Giuliani letter on legal ‘excesses’

August 27, 2018 1:21 pm
 
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the country’s ambassador to the United States to explain his negative remark about a letter U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyer sent Romanian leaders.

In the letter published by Romanian media on Monday, Rudy Giuliani told President Klaus Iohannis and Premier Viorica Dancila he was concerned about “continued damage to the rule of law in Romania, committed under the pretext of law enforcement.”

The former New York mayor specifically criticized the “excesses” of Romania’s anti-corruption agency and the Romanian Intelligence Service, which signed secret protocols with the agency to wiretap suspects.

Ambassador George Maior, who formerly led the Intelligence Service, said Giuliani’s letter resulted from “a lobby initiated by people interested in defending figures who have problems with the justice system.”

The ministry insisted Romania’s government has “the necessary political will” to safeguard the rule of law.

