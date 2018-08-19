Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Romanian minister: Hundreds involved in riot police attack

August 19, 2018 3:39 pm
 
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s interior minister says hundreds of protesters attacked riot police during an anti-corruption demonstration that left 450 people injured.

Speaking for the first time since the Aug. 10 protest, Carmen Dan said Sunday the ministry had identified up to 1,000 people who committed acts of violence during the protest.

Citing a 90-page ministry report, Dan said police were being investigated on suspicion of committing five cases of abuse against non-violent protesters.

She claimed media had broadcast misleading images intended to harm the left-wing government. After speaking, she declined to take questions.

Police fired tear gas and water cannons during the demonstration.

Critics say the government has backtracked fighting corruption since the Social Democrats won elections in 2016.

