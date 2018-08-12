Romanians stage anti-government protest for 3rd evening

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Thousands of Romanians have gathered for the third consecutive evening to demand the resignation of the government.

Protesters waving Romanian, NATO and European Union flags assembled Sunday evening in a square outside the government offices, where clashes with riot police left more than 500 seeking medical treatment two nights before.

Protesters shouted “Resign!” and called the ruling Social Democratic Party “the red plague.” There were fewer police present than previous evenings, especially Friday when police used force to break up the crowds.

Critics say Romania has lost ground in fighting corruption since the Social Democrats won elections in 2016. They are urging the government to resign and call a new election.

