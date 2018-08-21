Listen Live Sports

Russia displays its latest weapons at military show

August 21, 2018 10:54 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has displayed its latest weapons at a military show aimed at attracting more foreign customers.

President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the Army 2018 show that opened Tuesday that it reflects the “huge potential” of Russian military industries and will serve as a platform for military cooperation with other countries.

The show held at a shooting range just outside of Moscow features Russia’s latest fighter jet, the Su-57, the new Armata battle tank and other new weapons.

It will involve flyovers by the air force’s aerobatic squadrons and displays of new army weapons in action.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu emphasized that most new weapons at the show have proven their worth during the Syrian campaign.

