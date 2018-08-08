Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Saudi Arabia crucifies Myanmar man convicted of murder

August 8, 2018 8:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it executed and crucified a man from Myanmar convicted of killing a woman and carrying out other crimes.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on the execution Wednesday, saying it was carried out in the Muslim holy city of Mecca.

It said Elias Abulkalaam Jamaleddeen entered a Myanmar woman’s home firing a gun and then stabbed her to death. He was convicted of robbing her home and another home, attempted rape, and stealing firearms and ammunition.

The report said his conviction was upheld by the courts and his execution was endorsed by King Salman.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s top executioners, though crucifixions — in which the condemned is usually beheaded and then the body put on display — are rare.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington