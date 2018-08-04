Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Saudi Arabia resumes oil shipments through Red Sea strait

August 4, 2018 8:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it will resume oil shipments through the Bab al-Mandeb strait after they were temporarily halted following attacks by Yemen’s Shiite rebels.

Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih is quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency as saying shipments through the narrow strait, which links the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea, will resume Saturday.

He says the Saudi-led coalition, which has been at war with the rebels since March 2015, took the “necessary measures” to ensure the security of the shipments, without elaborating.

Saudi Arabia’s state oil company, Aramco, suspended shipments on July 25 after the rebels fired on two oil tankers, causing minimal damage to one of them.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The Bab al-Mandeb strait is only about 20 miles (30 kilometers) wide.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington