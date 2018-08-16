Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Scottish neo-Nazi jailed for 12 years for bomb-making bid

August 16, 2018 2:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A Scottish man with far-right views has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempting to build a bomb that prosecutors say could have caused carnage.

A search of Peter Morgan’s home found explosive substances, propellants, fireworks and a bottle with ball bearings and nail-gun cartridges attached, as well as neo-Nazi paraphernalia.

Foster was convicted last month of terrorism and explosives offenses.

Judge Colin Boyd said Thursday that jurors had rejected Morgan’s claim that he only planned to blow up a frozen turkey and post it on YouTube.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The judge said that “however abhorrent some may find your views, you are entitled to hold them. What you are not entitled to do is to act on these views for the purpose of committing or preparing an act of terrorism.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington