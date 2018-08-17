Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Spain remembers terror attacks that killed 16 in Catalonia

August 17, 2018 4:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez are among hundreds of people attending ceremonies in Barcelona to mark the first anniversary of terror attacks that killed 16 people.

The commemorations began Friday with a flower-laying ceremony on the Catalan capital’s famed Las Ramblas promenade, where a van mowed down scores of pedestrians.

The monarch and Queen Letizia, families of the victims, and national and local political leaders were among those attending the events.

The van killed 14 and another victim was fatally stabbed in the Barcelona attack.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Another person died of stab wounds in a separate attack the next day in nearby Cambrils.

The attacks were claimed by the Islamic State group.

Spanish authorities say they dismantled the cell, with its members either dead or arrested.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington