Spanish rescue boat saves 87 migrants in sea off Libya

August 2, 2018 12:38 pm
 
ROME (AP) — A Spanish rescue boat has saved 87 migrants in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea, and says it’s in touch with several countries about where to bring them.

Laura Lanuza, a spokeswoman for the aid group Proactiva Open Arms, says the boat rescued the migrants early Thursday about 54 miles (87 kilometers) off the Libyan coast. She says the migrants were mostly from Sudan and included eight minors.

It was the first rescue by an aid group in several weeks, as European countries jockey over where to take those rescued at sea. The new Italian government has refused to let such humanitarian ships dock at their ports.

The aid group said it’s talked with several countries, including Spain, to coordinate getting the rescued migrants to a safe port.

