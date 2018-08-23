The Latest: Ugandan police target other opposition figures

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The Latest on detained Uganda pop star and opposition lawmaker (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Another top Ugandan opposition figure has been arrested amid the uproar over a pop star-turned-opposition lawmaker being charged with treason.

Police spokesman Emilian Kayima says former presidential candidate Kizza Besigye was arrested outside his home when he tried to force his way out.

Advertisement

Kayima also says police have deployed, under what he calls “preventive arrest,” at the homes of certain Ugandans after receiving intelligence that some “wanted to engage in criminal activities.”

Besigye has been arrested many times over the years.

The arrests come amid Ugandans’ anger over the treatment of Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, whose stage name is Bobi Wine.

___

12:15 p.m.

A Ugandan pop star-turned-opposition lawmaker has been charged with treason in a civilian court shortly after a military court dropped weapons charges.

The charge sheet says Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, and others attempted to cause harm to longtime President Yoweri Museveni during an incident this month when the presidential motorcade was pelted with stones.

Ssentamu was re-arrested and charged in a magistrate’s court on Thursday minutes after a military court dropped the weapons charges.

Ssentamu sat in the dock, with his lawyers saying he is unable to stand on his own.

Ugandans and dozens of global musicians have expressed outrage after Ssentamu alleged severe torture while in detention. The government denies the allegations.

___

11:40 a.m.

A Ugandan pop star-turned-lawmaker has been re-arrested by police shortly after being freed by a military court and likely is being taken to a magistrate’s court where lawyers fear he will face charges of treason.

The detention of Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, has caused widespread outrage in Uganda and among global musicians who have protested his alleged beating in detention. The government denies it.

Military prosecutors withdrew weapons charges Thursday as Ssentamu made his first public appearance since his arrest last week. He had been charged with illegal possession of firearms for his alleged role in an incident in which the presidential motorcade was pelted with stones

___

11:10 a.m.

Ugandan military prosecutors have withdrawn weapons charges against the jailed pop star and lawmaker who opposes the longtime president.

Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, was charged last week with illegal possession of firearms for his alleged role in an incident in which the presidential motorcade was pelted with stones.

Ssentamu was arrested with four other opposition lawmakers, three of whom face treason charges. A fifth legislator has been hospitalized with injures allegedly sustained during detention.

The young lawmaker’s showing in court Thursday is his first public appearance since then.

In recent days Uganda’s government has faced pressure to free Ssentamu, with dozens of global musicians speaking out against his alleged beating in detention.

The head of the military court has yet to rule on whether to free Ssentamu.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.