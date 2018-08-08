Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Turkey’s president to meet Merkel in Germany next month

August 8, 2018 7:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s government says Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet Turkey’s president when he makes a state visit next month and discuss the countries’ differences.

The German president’s office says Recep Tayyip Erdogan will come to Berlin Sept. 28-29, a trip that comes after a difficult period in German-Turkish relations.

Merkel spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said Wednesday the chancellor will meet him and “all the important issues, including differences, will be addressed.” She added that details of the visit have yet to be worked out.

Turkey’s detention of German citizens for what Berlin considers political reasons in the aftermath of the failed 2016 coup attempt in Turkey has been a major irritant in relations. Foreign Ministry spokesman Rainer Breul said seven are currently in detention.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington