Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Turkish lira weakens as markets reopen at end of holiday

August 27, 2018 8:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish currency has again weakened against the dollar, as Turkey’s markets resumed trading after a week-long religious holiday.

The Turkish lira was down some 3.5 percent on Monday, trading at around 6.22 against the dollar.

The currency has seen a sharp fall in value this year amid investor concerns over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic policies and an on-going diplomatic and trade dispute with the United States.

The United States has slapped sanctions on two Turkish Cabinet ministers and doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum imports over the continued detention in Turkey of American pastor Andrew Brunson. Turkey retaliated by increasing tariffs on certain U.S. imports.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The pastor is accused of espionage and terror-related charges and faces a maximum 35 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 The Defense News Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines emerge from CS gas cloud

Today in History

1951: Truman speech broadcast coast-to-coast