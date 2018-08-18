Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UK military academy probes waterboarding claim

August 18, 2018 7:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Authorities at Britain’s Sandhurst military academy say they are investigating allegations that two cadets waterboarded another at the officer-training school.

The Sun newspaper reported Saturday that two officer cadets pinned down another, covered his face with a cloth and poured water over it. The practice is considered torture by the British government.

Sandhurst’s commander, Brigadier Bill Wright, says he has ordered the Royal Military Police to investigate the allegations.

Wright says “the Army and I expect the highest standards of behavior at Sandhurst; anyone found to have fallen short is dealt with robustly, including dismissal, if appropriate.”

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Sandhurst, 30 miles (50 kilometers) southwest of London, has trained British army officers for more than 200 years. Its former cadets include Prince William and Prince Harry.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington