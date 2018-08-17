Listen Live Sports

UN rights chief condemns Bosnian Serb decision on Srebrenica

August 17, 2018 9:13 am
 
< a min read
BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations’ human rights chief is condemning the Bosnian Serb legislature’s decision to revoke support for a report acknowledging the 1995 massacre of thousands of Bosnian Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica. He says it will disrupt any attempts at reconciliation.

The assembly voted Tuesday to reject the 2004 report compiled under a previous Bosnian Serb government. The move came ahead of the Oct. 7 Bosnian general election.

Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said Friday U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein is urging Bosnian Serb authorities to “revisit” the decision.

She said he “fears that tensions, divisions and mistrust already perpetuated by some public and political officials and media organizations in Bosnia and Herzegovina could be aggravated by this decision, which appears to be designed for political gain.”

