Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UN rights chief warns UN could ‘collapse’ without change

August 20, 2018 2:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GENEVA (AP) — The outgoing U.N. human rights chief says the Security Council’s five permanent members wield too much power at the United Nations, warning the world body could “collapse” if that doesn’t change.

Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein decried the sense among some U.N. member states that the “pentarchy” of Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States “is running too much of the business.”

Zeid, a Jordanian prince who did not seek a new four-year term as U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, spoke Monday to journalists before his tenure ends Aug. 31. Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet is set to take up the job.

Zeid’s comments exemplified his call for reforms at a world body whose shortcomings have been exposed over issues like Syria’s devastating 7-1/2-year war and rising nationalism.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence

Today in History

1917: Women suffragists protest President Wilson