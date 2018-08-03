Listen Live Sports

US proposes guidelines to ensure aid reaches NKorea

August 3, 2018 2:09 pm
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is trying to ensure that humanitarian aid doesn’t face unnecessary obstacles in getting to North Korea, where the U.N. says around 10 million people need food and other aid.

New guidelines proposed by the U.S. and obtained Friday by The Associated Press are expected to be adopted Monday by the Security Council committee monitoring sanctions against North Korea.

The council has imposed tough sanctions on North Korea in response to its escalating nuclear and ballistic missile programs, but allows for delivery of aid. The guidelines relate to granting exemptions to governments and NGOs to deliver assistance.

U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said following his recent trip to North Korea that one effect of sanctions has been “quite substantial delays” in procurement, shipping and delivery of supplies.

