Vatican removes reference to ‘psychiatric help’ for gay kids

August 28, 2018 11:44 am
 
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has scrubbed from the official transcript of Pope Francis’ in-flight press conference a comment that young gay children might seek psychiatric help.

Francis was asked Sunday what he would tell a father whose child comes out as gay. Francis said he would counsel prayer, dialogue and space, but that it depended on the child’s age when this “turmoil” manifested itself.

He said: “Because it means something if it shows when you are still a child, when there are a lot of things to be done, either with psychiatric help, or. to see how things are. While it is something else when it shows 20 years later.”

The transcript on the Vatican website removed the “either with psychiatric help” phrase.

The Vatican frequently cleans up Francis’ off-the-cuff remarks.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

