Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

20 dead as plane crashes into lake in South Sudan

September 9, 2018 12:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — A commercial plane crashed into a lake in South Sudan on Sunday and killed 20 people, a local official said.

The 19-seater commercial Baby Air plane had been traveling from the capital, Juba, the minister of information for the town of Yirol, Taban Abel Aguek, told The Associated Press.

Officials were investigating the cause of the crash.

Among the dead were at least three children and the bishop of Yirol, authorities said.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The three survivors are a 6-year-old child, an adult man and an Italian doctor with an aid organization who was in surgery and in serious condition, Aguek said.

“There were people everywhere,” the official said of the crash site.

Yirol is in the central part of the civil war-torn East African country.

___

Follow Africa news at https://twitter.com/AP_Africa

        More SEWP for you! An online chat where you can ask questions about NASA's technology products and services contract and its plans for 2019 and beyond.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|18 Developing a Winning Cost Volume - Bid...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1793: Washington places Capitol cornerstone