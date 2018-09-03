Listen Live Sports

3 arrested for firing bullets at US Embassy in Turkey

September 1, 2018 1:01 pm
 
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s official news agency says three people have been arrested for alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting at the U.S. Embassy last month.

Anadolu news agency said a court ordered them to be jailed pending trial. Three others who had been detained were released on Saturday under judicial control, requiring them to regularly check in with authorities.

Shots were fired embassy in Ankara from a moving car early on Aug. 20. Three of the six bullets hit the embassy gate and a reinforced window. No one was injured

The regional governor’s office says two of those arrested were detained the day of the shooting and confessed. It identified them as Ahmet Celiktan and Osman Gundas. They were placed in a high security prison with the third suspect, Ersin Bayram.

