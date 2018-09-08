Listen Live Sports

Bahrain arrests 14 Iranians that entered country illegally

September 8, 2018 1:52 pm
 
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Authorities in Bahrain say they’ve arrested 14 Iranians they allege entered the island nation on “forged Asian passports.”

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry made the announcement Saturday night, saying those arrested paid for the Asian passports in cash to be able to enter the island off Saudi Arabia.

The statement did not identify those arrested, nor did it offer a motive for their entry into Bahrain.

State media in Iran did not immediately report on the arrests.

Bahrain, ruled by a Sunni monarchy, is a majority Shiite nation. Its rulers have been engaged in a yearslong crackdown on dissent following its 2011 Arab Spring protests.

Bahrain long has accused Iran of arming and training Shiite militants and stirring dissent on the island, something Tehran denies.

